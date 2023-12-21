Jamie Benn will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vancouver Canucks play at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Fancy a bet on Benn in the Stars-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jamie Benn vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn's plus-minus this season, in 15:07 per game on the ice, is +6.

Benn has a goal in five of 30 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Benn has a point in 15 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Benn has an assist in 13 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Benn's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Benn has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Benn Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +45 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 30 Games 4 21 Points 4 5 Goals 2 16 Assists 2

