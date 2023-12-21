Keldon Johnson's San Antonio Spurs match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Johnson, in his last time out, had 28 points and 12 rebounds in a 132-119 loss to the Bucks.

In this piece we'll break down Johnson's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.5 18.2 Rebounds 6.5 6.5 6.5 Assists 4.5 4.1 3.6 PRA -- 28.1 28.3 PR -- 24 24.7 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.7



Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Bulls

Johnson is responsible for taking 14.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.5 per game.

Johnson is averaging 5.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Johnson's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 99.4 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.8 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Giving up 113.1 points per game, the Bulls are the 13th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Bulls have allowed 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 22nd in the league.

The Bulls allow 27.6 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls have allowed 14.3 makes per game, 28th in the league.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 35 20 2 5 6 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.