When the Dallas Stars play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Matt Duchene light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

In nine of 29 games this season, Duchene has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

On the power play, Duchene has accumulated one goal and five assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 14.9% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Kraken 3 2 1 19:49 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 2 1 1 14:59 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:28 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 20:37 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:33 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

