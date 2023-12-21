Thursday's game between the North Texas Eagles (10-1) and Montana State Bobcats (4-6) squaring off at Worthington Arena has a projected final score of 66-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Eagles, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Eagles' last game on Sunday ended in a 71-48 win over Louisiana.

North Texas vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

North Texas vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 66, Montana State 61

Other AAC Predictions

North Texas Schedule Analysis

On November 19, the Eagles picked up their signature win of the season, a 79-73 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 147) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bobcats are 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.

North Texas has five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.

North Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 147) on November 19

73-66 at home over UAPB (No. 155) on December 6

78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 156) on November 16

71-59 over Samford (No. 206) on November 24

71-48 on the road over Louisiana (No. 220) on December 17

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 17.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

17.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Tommisha Lampkin: 13.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 60.6 FG%

13.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 60.6 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)

11.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48) Dyani Robinson: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Desiree Wooten: 4.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

North Texas Performance Insights

The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 20.2 points per game, with a +222 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.8 points per game (50th in college basketball) and give up 57.6 per contest (68th in college basketball).

At home, the Eagles score 86.2 points per game. Away, they score 70.8.

In 2023-24 North Texas is giving up 7.5 fewer points per game at home (55.0) than away (62.5).

