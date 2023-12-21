The North Texas Eagles (10-1) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the Montana State Bobcats (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Worthington Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana TV: ESPN+

North Texas vs. Montana State Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 60.9 the Bobcats allow.

North Texas has put together a 10-0 record in games it scores more than 60.9 points.

Montana State's record is 4-6 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.

The Bobcats record only 3.6 more points per game (61.2) than the Eagles give up (57.6).

Montana State is 4-4 when scoring more than 57.6 points.

North Texas has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 61.2 points.

The Bobcats shoot 38.0% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.

The Eagles shoot 47.0% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Bobcats concede.

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 17.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

17.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Tommisha Lampkin: 13.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 60.6 FG%

13.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 60.6 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)

11.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48) Dyani Robinson: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Desiree Wooten: 4.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

North Texas Schedule