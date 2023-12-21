How to Watch Rams vs. Saints Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 16
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The New Orleans Saints (7-7) hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
How to Watch Rams vs. Saints
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: NBC
Rams vs. Saints Insights
- The Rams average 4.3 more points per game (23.4) than the Saints surrender (19.1).
- New Orleans averages 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 Los Angeles gives up.
- The Rams average 357.2 yards per game, 45.3 more yards than the 311.9 the Saints give up per contest.
- New Orleans averages just 2.4 fewer yards per game (334.5) than Los Angeles gives up (336.9).
- This season, the Rams pile up 121.3 rushing yards per game, just 5.1 fewer yards than the Saints allow per contest (126.4).
- New Orleans rushes for 103.2 yards per game, 7.6 fewer yards than the 110.8 Los Angeles allows.
- This year, the Rams have 14 turnovers, eight fewer than the Saints have takeaways (22).
- This year New Orleans has turned the ball over 17 times, five more than Los Angeles' takeaways (12).
Rams Home Performance
- The Rams score 23 points per game at home (0.4 less than their overall average), and concede 20.1 at home (two less than overall).
- The Rams' average yards gained at home (354.6) is lower than their overall average (357.2). But their average yards conceded at home (339.9) is higher than overall (336.9).
- Los Angeles' average yards passing at home (232.4) is lower than its overall average (235.9). But its average yards allowed at home (230.1) is higher than overall (226.1).
- The Rams' average yards rushing at home (122.1) is higher than their overall average (121.3). And their average yards allowed at home (109.7) is lower than overall (110.8).
- The Rams convert 44.1% of third downs in home games (2.2% higher than their overall average), and give up 40% at home (1.8% higher than overall).
Rams Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/3/2023
|Cleveland
|W 36-19
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|at Baltimore
|L 37-31
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|Washington
|W 28-20
|CBS
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/31/2023
|at New York
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|at San Francisco
|-
|-
Saints Away Performance
- The Saints put up 22.3 points per game in away games (0.2 more than their overall average), and concede 19 in away games (0.1 less than overall).
- On the road, the Saints rack up 366 yards per game and concede 312.4. That's more than they gain (334.5) and allow (311.9) overall.
- New Orleans racks up 250.3 passing yards per game in away games (19 more than its overall average), and gives up 187.1 away from home (1.7 more than overall).
- The Saints rack up 115.7 rushing yards per game away from home (12.5 more than their overall average), and concede 125.3 in road games (1.1 less than overall).
- On the road, the Saints convert 38% of third downs and allow 35.4% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (38.3%), and more than they allow (34.9%).
Saints Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/3/2023
|Detroit
|L 33-28
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Carolina
|W 28-6
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|New York
|W 24-6
|FOX
|12/21/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/31/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Atlanta
|-
|-
