The New Orleans Saints (7-7) visit the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Rams and the Saints.

Rams vs. Saints Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rams 4 46 -200 +165

Rams vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Rams

The average total in Los Angeles' games this season is 44.7, 1.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Rams have registered a 7-5-2 record against the spread this season.

The Rams are 6-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 85.7% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

New Orleans Saints

Saints games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 46 points in four of 14 outings.

New Orleans' outings this season have a 41.3-point average over/under, 4.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Saints are 4-9-1 against the spread this year.

The Saints have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

New Orleans has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +165.

Rams vs. Saints Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rams 23.4 9 22.1 19 44.7 7 14 Saints 22.1 12 19.1 6 41.3 4 14

Rams vs. Saints Betting Insights & Trends

Rams

In its past three contests, Los Angeles has covered the spread each time, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.

The Rams have outscored their opponents by just 17 points this season (1.3 points per game), and the Saints have put up 42 more points than their opponents (three per game).

Saints

New Orleans has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall over its past three games.

In their past three games, the Saints have gone over the total once.

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.7 46 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.8 25.6 24 ATS Record 7-5-2 3-3-1 4-2-1 Over/Under Record 6-8-0 2-5-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-2 1-4

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.3 41.5 41 Implied Team Total AVG 22.6 23.4 21.7 ATS Record 4-9-1 2-5-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 4-10-0 2-5-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-6 4-2 2-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

