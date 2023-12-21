How to Watch the Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Utah Valley Wolverines (4-6) face the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Scoring Comparison
- The Bearkats' 71.8 points per game are 14.0 more points than the 57.8 the Wolverines allow.
- When it scores more than 57.8 points, Sam Houston is 5-4.
- Utah Valley is 4-5 when it allows fewer than 71.8 points.
- The Wolverines score 12.2 fewer points per game (56.8) than the Bearkats allow (69.0).
- Sam Houston is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 56.8 points.
- This season the Wolverines are shooting 37.3% from the field, 6.0% lower than the Bearkats give up.
- The Bearkats' 35.8 shooting percentage is 3.7 lower than the Wolverines have conceded.
Sam Houston Leaders
- Raanee Smith: 11.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.4 BLK, 46.9 FG%
- Kaylee Jefferson: 11.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23)
- Diana Rosenthal: 12.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 27.1 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (8-for-37)
- Sydnee Kemp: 11.9 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)
- Kassidy Dixon: 8.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%
Sam Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Texas College
|W 114-51
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|UT Arlington
|L 76-65
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|@ SMU
|L 69-64
|Moody Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|-
|Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
|12/30/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
