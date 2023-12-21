The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-5) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Austin Peay Governors (6-6) at 3:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena.

SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

SFA vs. Austin Peay Scoring Comparison

The Ladyjacks score 11.6 more points per game (75.7) than the Governors give up to opponents (64.1).

SFA is 6-3 when it scores more than 64.1 points.

Austin Peay's record is 6-4 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.

The Governors put up just 4.8 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Ladyjacks allow (71.5).

Austin Peay has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 71.5 points.

SFA is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 66.7 points.

The Governors are making 47.2% of their shots from the field, 5.4% higher than the Ladyjacks allow to opponents (41.8%).

The Ladyjacks shoot 42.1% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Governors allow.

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 16.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 56.9 FG%

16.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 56.9 FG% Destini Lombard: 10.8 PTS, 5 AST, 2.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

10.8 PTS, 5 AST, 2.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Kyla Deck: 12.5 PTS, 3.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)

12.5 PTS, 3.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43) Zoe Nelson: 7.2 PTS, 34 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

7.2 PTS, 34 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

SFA Schedule