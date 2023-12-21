Spurs vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (4-22) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to stop a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (12-17) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 230.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Spurs vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSW
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-3.5
|230.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 15 of 26 games this season.
- San Antonio's average game total this season has been 233.5, 3.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- San Antonio is 11-15-0 against the spread this season.
- The Spurs have won in three, or 12%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- San Antonio has a record of 3-18, a 14.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Spurs vs Bulls Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Spurs vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|9
|31%
|110.3
|221.2
|113.1
|235.6
|220.5
|Spurs
|15
|57.7%
|110.9
|221.2
|122.5
|235.6
|231.7
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio is 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Seven of the Spurs' past 10 games have hit the over.
- San Antonio has been better against the spread at home (6-8-0) than away (5-7-0) this year.
- The Spurs score an average of 110.9 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 113.1 the Bulls allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.1 points, San Antonio is 7-4 against the spread and 4-7 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Spurs vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|11-15
|10-12
|18-8
|Bulls
|14-15
|3-2
|18-11
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Spurs vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Spurs
|Bulls
|110.9
|110.3
|26
|27
|7-4
|5-0
|4-7
|4-1
|122.5
|113.1
|27
|13
|2-1
|6-4
|0-3
|7-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.