The San Antonio Spurs (4-22) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to stop a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (12-17) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 230.5.

Spurs vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bulls -3.5 230.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 15 of 26 games this season.
  • San Antonio's average game total this season has been 233.5, 3.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • San Antonio is 11-15-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Spurs have won in three, or 12%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • San Antonio has a record of 3-18, a 14.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Spurs vs Bulls Additional Info

Spurs vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bulls 9 31% 110.3 221.2 113.1 235.6 220.5
Spurs 15 57.7% 110.9 221.2 122.5 235.6 231.7

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • San Antonio is 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • Seven of the Spurs' past 10 games have hit the over.
  • San Antonio has been better against the spread at home (6-8-0) than away (5-7-0) this year.
  • The Spurs score an average of 110.9 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 113.1 the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 113.1 points, San Antonio is 7-4 against the spread and 4-7 overall.

Spurs vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Spurs and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Spurs 11-15 10-12 18-8
Bulls 14-15 3-2 18-11

Spurs vs. Bulls Point Insights

Spurs Bulls
110.9
Points Scored (PG)
 110.3
26
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
7-4
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 5-0
4-7
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 4-1
122.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
27
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 13
2-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 6-4
0-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 7-3

