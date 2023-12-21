The San Antonio Spurs (4-22) are monitoring three players on the injury report, including Victor Wembanyama, heading into a Thursday, December 21 matchup with the Chicago Bulls (12-17) at United Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.

The Spurs' last game was a 132-119 loss to the Bucks on Tuesday. Keldon Johnson scored 28 points in the Spurs' loss, leading the team.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Charles Bassey C Out For Season Knee 3.3 4 1.1 Victor Wembanyama PF Questionable Ankle 19 11 2.7 Keldon Johnson SF Questionable Back 17.5 6.5 4.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine: Out (Foot), Torrey Craig: Out (Foot), Henri Drell: Questionable (Thumb), Onuralp Bitim: Questionable (Nose)

Spurs vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSW

NBCS-CHI and BSSW Live Stream:

Spurs vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -3.5 230.5

