Bookmakers have set player props for Nikola Vucevic, Victor Wembanyama and others when the Chicago Bulls host the San Antonio Spurs at United Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

NBCS-CHI and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Spurs vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: -106)

Thursday's over/under for Wembanyama is 21.5 points, 2.5 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 11.0 -- is 2.5 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Wembanyama has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +130) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Keldon Johnson's 17.5 points per game average is 1.0 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Thursday's game (6.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).

Johnson has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -102) 11.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: +106)

Thursday's over/under for Vucevic is 19.5 points. That's 2.9 more than his season average of 16.6.

He has averaged 1.0 less rebound per game (10.5) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (11.5).

Vucevic's season-long assist average -- 3.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Vucevic has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +130) 1.5 (Over: -135)

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 22.4 points per game this season, 1.1 less than his points prop on Thursday.

He collects 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

DeRozan has collected 5.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Thursday's prop bet (5.5).

