Thursday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Chicago Bulls (12-17) and the San Antonio Spurs (4-22) at United Center features the Spurs' Keldon Johnson as a player to watch.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Bulls

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSW

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs lost their most recent game to the Bucks, 132-119, on Tuesday. Johnson led the way with 28 points, and also had 12 boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keldon Johnson 28 12 1 0 0 0 Zach Collins 22 8 2 1 2 4 Devin Vassell 17 3 2 0 0 2

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama provides the Spurs 19.0 points, 11.0 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3.0 blocks (first in league).

Johnson's averages on the season are 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, making 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest.

The Spurs receive 13.0 points per game from Zach Collins, plus 6.0 boards and 3.4 assists.

Jeremy Sochan averages 10.3 points, 5.5 boards and 4.2 assists, making 41.3% of his shots from the floor.

Devin Vassell gets the Spurs 18.2 points, 3.4 boards and 2.8 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 15.1 11.2 2.3 1.6 3.0 1.1 Keldon Johnson 18.2 6.5 3.6 1.2 0.2 1.7 Devin Vassell 18.4 3.2 2.9 0.8 0.2 2.7 Jeremy Sochan 9.7 5.4 3.8 0.5 0.3 0.7 Zach Collins 10.8 5.4 2.7 0.5 0.3 1.2

