The Vancouver Canucks travel to face the Dallas Stars on Thursday, December 21, with the Stars victorious in three consecutive games at home.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Canucks Additional Info

Stars vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Canucks Stars 2-0 VAN

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are conceding 94 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.

The Stars' 105 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Stars are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 30 13 16 29 25 12 51.7% Jason Robertson 30 10 18 28 20 20 - Matt Duchene 29 10 17 27 13 15 56% Roope Hintz 28 10 16 26 9 8 53.5% Tyler Seguin 30 9 13 22 12 7 55.1%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks give up just 2.4 goals per game (80 in total), the third-fewest in the league.

The Canucks have scored 125 goals (3.8 per game), No. 1 in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Canucks have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.

Canucks Key Players