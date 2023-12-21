The Thursday college basketball slate includes two games with a SWAC team in play. Among those contests is the Ole Miss Rebels playing the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Florida A&M Rattlers at Detroit Mercy Titans 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 -

Follow SWAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!