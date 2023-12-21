Thursday's game that pits the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) against the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-61 in favor of Tennessee, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 79, Tarleton State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Tarleton State vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-17.4)

Tennessee (-17.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

Tennessee has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Tarleton State is 4-4-0. The Volunteers have a 6-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Texans have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tarleton State Performance Insights

The Texans' +106 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.5 points per game (244th in college basketball) while allowing 62.8 per outing (23rd in college basketball).

Tarleton State wins the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. It collects 36.4 rebounds per game, 196th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.1.

Tarleton State knocks down 5.0 three-pointers per game (345th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc (329th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 33.5%.

Tarleton State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.6 per game (165th in college basketball) while forcing 15.8 (16th in college basketball).

