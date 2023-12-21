Thursday's contest features the TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) squaring off at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-67 victory for heavily favored TCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on December 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

TCU vs. Old Dominion Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

TCU vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 82, Old Dominion 67

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Old Dominion

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-15.0)

TCU (-15.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Old Dominion has compiled a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season, while TCU is 4-5-0. The Monarchs have a 5-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Horned Frogs have a record of 4-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs have a +191 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.2 points per game. They're putting up 87.4 points per game, 10th in college basketball, and are allowing 66.2 per contest to rank 74th in college basketball.

The 39.3 rebounds per game TCU accumulates rank 75th in the nation, 7.3 more than the 32.0 its opponents grab.

TCU knocks down 6.1 three-pointers per game (300th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 32.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.5%.

TCU wins the turnover battle by 5.1 per game, committing 12.1 (203rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 17.2.

