How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Samford on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (10-2) will look to continue a 10-game winning run when visiting the Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Health & PE Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.
Texas Southern vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas
- TV: YouTube
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Florida A&M vs UCF (7:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Alabama A&M vs South Alabama (8:00 PM ET | December 21)
Texas Southern Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- This season, Texas Southern has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 85th.
- The Tigers score an average of 61.0 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 75.8 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- Texas Southern is 1-1 when it scores more than 75.8 points.
Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas Southern averaged 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.5 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers conceded 3.5 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (74.3).
- Texas Southern sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than on the road (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than away (29.1%).
Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 99-67
|Mackey Arena
|12/16/2023
|N.C. A&T
|L 85-79
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/17/2023
|Howard
|W 79-78
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/21/2023
|Samford
|-
|Health & PE Arena
|12/28/2023
|Biblical Studies-Houston
|-
|Health & PE Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Southern
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
