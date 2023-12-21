The Samford Bulldogs (10-2) will look to continue a 10-game winning run when visiting the Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Health & PE Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

Texas Southern vs. Samford Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas

Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas TV: YouTube

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers' 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

This season, Texas Southern has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Tigers are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 85th.

The Tigers score an average of 61.0 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 75.8 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Texas Southern is 1-1 when it scores more than 75.8 points.

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Southern averaged 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.5 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Tigers conceded 3.5 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (74.3).

Texas Southern sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than on the road (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than away (29.1%).

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule