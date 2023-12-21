Thursday's game at United Supermarkets Arena has the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) matching up with the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 78-66 victory, as our model heavily favors Texas Tech.

The game has no set line.

Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 78, UT Arlington 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-11.5)

Texas Tech (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Texas Tech is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to UT Arlington's 6-2-0 ATS record. The Red Raiders have hit the over in four games, while Mavericks games have gone over six times.

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders are outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game with a +101 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.6 points per game (174th in college basketball) and give up 65.5 per contest (58th in college basketball).

The 38.2 rebounds per game Texas Tech averages rank 117th in the nation, and are six more than the 32.2 its opponents pull down per contest.

Texas Tech knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

The Red Raiders average 98.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (112th in college basketball), and allow 85.4 points per 100 possessions (78th in college basketball).

Texas Tech has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (104th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.8 (210th in college basketball).

