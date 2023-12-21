The UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Game Information

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Joe Toussaint: 15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Darrion Williams: 9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Warren Washington: 8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Pop Isaacs: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Devan Cambridge: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

UT Arlington Players to Watch

Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Stat Comparison

Texas Tech Rank Texas Tech AVG UT Arlington AVG UT Arlington Rank 175th 74.8 Points Scored 75.9 150th 64th 65.6 Points Allowed 71.6 199th 173rd 33.4 Rebounds 39 22nd 183rd 9.1 Off. Rebounds 12.6 21st 135th 8 3pt Made 8.9 64th 201st 13 Assists 17.8 19th 120th 11.1 Turnovers 14.2 329th

