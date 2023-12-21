Thursday's contest between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) and UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) at United Supermarkets Arena has a projected final score of 78-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas Tech, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The game has no set line.

UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 78, UT Arlington 66

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-11.5)

Texas Tech (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Texas Tech has a 4-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UT Arlington, who is 6-2-0 ATS. The Red Raiders have hit the over in four games, while Mavericks games have gone over six times.

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (posting 75.9 points per game, 166th in college basketball, and allowing 71.7 per outing, 203rd in college basketball) and have a +42 scoring differential.

UT Arlington is 46th in the country at 40.6 rebounds per game. That's 8.4 more than the 32.2 its opponents average.

UT Arlington knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (68th in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.1% from beyond the arc (156th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 35.4%.

UT Arlington has come up short in the turnover battle by 3.6 per game, committing 14.8 (346th in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (260th in college basketball).

