The Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) will play the UTEP Miners (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 PM ET and air on YouTube.

UTEP vs. Wyoming Game Information

UTEP Players to Watch

  • Tae Hardy: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Zid Powell: 11.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Otis Frazier III: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Calvin Solomon: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Corey Camper Jr.: 7.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • Sam Griffin: 18.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cam Manyawu: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Akuel Kot: 16.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caden Powell: 7.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Brendan Wenzel: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

UTEP vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison

UTEP Rank UTEP AVG Wyoming AVG Wyoming Rank
116th 77.9 Points Scored 76.2 152nd
153rd 69.8 Points Allowed 70.6 176th
195th 36.4 Rebounds 34.5 266th
79th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 7.5 295th
337th 5.3 3pt Made 7.8 156th
80th 15.4 Assists 12.5 252nd
334th 14.3 Turnovers 15.1 351st

