The Army Black Knights (2-9) will try to stop a five-game road slide when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Army Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Stats Insights

This season, the Roadrunners have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Black Knights' opponents have knocked down.

UTSA is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Roadrunners are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Black Knights sit at 214th.

The 78.8 points per game the Roadrunners score are 13.3 more points than the Black Knights allow (65.5).

UTSA is 5-3 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

UTSA is putting up 81.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.5 more points than it is averaging in away games (76.3).

Defensively the Roadrunners have played better at home this year, giving up 73.6 points per game, compared to 85.0 away from home.

At home, UTSA is sinking 2.2 more threes per game (11.2) than away from home (9.0). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to when playing on the road (34.2%).

UTSA Upcoming Schedule