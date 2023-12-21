Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls (12-17) will host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (4-22) at United Center on Thursday, December 21, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Spurs vs. Bulls Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSSW

NBCS-CHI and BSSW Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Victor Wembanyama vs. Nikola Vucevic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Victor Wembanyama Nikola Vucevic Total Fantasy Pts 993.1 1037.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.4 35.8 Fantasy Rank 36 18

Buy Vucevic and Wembanyama gear on Fanatics!

Victor Wembanyama vs. Nikola Vucevic Insights

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Wembanyama's averages for the season are 19.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists, making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Spurs have a -302 scoring differential, falling short by 11.6 points per game. They're putting up 110.9 points per game, 26th in the league, and are allowing 122.5 per contest to rank 27th in the NBA.

The 43.5 rebounds per game San Antonio accumulates rank 19th in the NBA, 2.7 fewer than the 46.2 its opponents collect.

The Spurs make 12.8 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc (26th in NBA). They are making 1.6 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.4 per game at 39.1%.

San Antonio has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 15.6 per game (28th in NBA) while forcing 13 (20th in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls

Vucevic is averaging 16.6 points, 3.4 assists and 10.5 boards per contest.

The Bulls average 110.3 points per game (27th in the league) while allowing 113.1 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a -80 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the league at 43 rebounds per game. That's 1.9 fewer than the 44.9 its opponents average.

The Bulls connect on 12.5 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc (11th in the NBA). They are making 1.8 fewer threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 14.3 per game while shooting 37.5%.

Chicago has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (third in NBA play), 2.3 fewer than the 13.9 it forces on average (ninth in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Victor Wembanyama vs. Nikola Vucevic Advanced Stats

Stat Victor Wembanyama Nikola Vucevic Plus/Minus Per Game -6.5 -2.9 Usage Percentage 29.5% 23.1% True Shooting Pct 52.3% 50.9% Total Rebound Pct 19.4% 16.9% Assist Pct 14.2% 15.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.