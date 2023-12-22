The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-11) will visit the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-2) after dropping 11 consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bears have a 51% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 50.2% of shots the Delta Devils' opponents have hit.
  • Baylor is 7-0 when it shoots better than 50.2% from the field.
  • The Delta Devils are the 361st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 157th.
  • The Bears put up 86.7 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 82.2 the Delta Devils give up.
  • Baylor has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 82.2 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Baylor scored 11.1 more points per game (82.2) than it did in road games (71.1).
  • In home games, the Bears allowed 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than away from home (75.9).
  • In home games, Baylor made one more threes per game (10.1) than on the road (9.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in away games (35.8%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Seton Hall W 78-60 Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Michigan State L 88-64 Little Caesars Arena
12/20/2023 Duke L 78-70 Madison Square Garden
12/22/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Ferrell Center
1/2/2024 Cornell - Ferrell Center
1/6/2024 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena

