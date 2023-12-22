The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-9) meet the Baylor Bears (9-0) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information

Baylor Players to Watch

Rayj Dennis: 14.2 PTS, 4 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Yves Missi: 10 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK

10 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK Ja'Kobe Walter: 14.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalen Bridges: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Jayden Nunn: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

Rayquan Brown: 15.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Sanders: 10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Arecko Gipson: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Danny Washington: 3.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

3.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Walter Hamilton: 2.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State Stat Comparison

Baylor Rank Baylor AVG Mississippi Valley State AVG Mississippi Valley State Rank 7th 91.1 Points Scored 49.7 363rd 106th 67.6 Points Allowed 83 351st 59th 40 Rebounds 28.1 360th 26th 12.3 Off. Rebounds 7 324th 53rd 9.1 3pt Made 3.3 360th 43rd 16.7 Assists 7 363rd 129th 11.3 Turnovers 14.1 325th

