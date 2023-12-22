The No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-2) are heavy favorites (-40.5) as they try to build on a seven-game home win streak when they take on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-11) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 138.5.

Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Waco, Texas Venue: Ferrell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -40.5 138.5

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor and its opponents have gone over 138.5 combined points in eight of nine games this season.

Baylor has an average total of 157.1 in its outings this year, 18.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bears' ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

Baylor sports a 5-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-7-0 mark from Mississippi Valley State.

Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 8 88.9% 86.7 135.5 70.4 152.6 149.5 Mississippi Valley State 2 18.2% 48.8 135.5 82.2 152.6 137.8

Additional Baylor Insights & Trends

The Bears put up 86.7 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 82.2 the Delta Devils give up.

Baylor has a 5-1 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when scoring more than 82.2 points.

Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 40.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 5-4-0 0-0 6-3-0 Mississippi Valley State 4-7-0 3-0 2-9-0

Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Mississippi Valley State 14-3 Home Record 4-6 5-5 Away Record 1-19 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

