The Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) aim to break a six-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other Southland Games

Houston Christian Stats Insights

  • The Huskies have shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
  • This season, Houston Christian has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.9% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 31st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at first.
  • The Huskies' 71.4 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 69.1 the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • Houston Christian is 2-2 when it scores more than 69.1 points.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Houston Christian is averaging 32.3 more points per game at home (90.8) than away (58.5).
  • The Huskies allow 75.5 points per game at home, and 89.0 away.
  • Houston Christian knocks down more 3-pointers at home (5.0 per game) than on the road (3.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (28.2%) than on the road (22.2%).

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Texas L 77-50 Moody Center
12/16/2023 Champion Christian W 107-72 Sharp Gymnasium
12/19/2023 @ SMU L 89-53 Moody Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena
1/6/2024 Nicholls State - Sharp Gymnasium
1/8/2024 @ Texas A&M-CC - American Bank Center

