The TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) will meet the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

TCU vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TCU Players to Watch

Sedona Prince: 21.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.3 BLK

Madison Conner: 24.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

Jaden Owens: 6.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 7.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Aaliyah Roberson: 6.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch

Jessica Tomasetti: 12.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Isabella Hunt: 7.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jo Raflo: 13.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jada Lee: 6.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tessa Engelman: 1.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

