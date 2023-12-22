The Nevada Wolf Pack (10-1) will face the TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET and air on ESPN2.

TCU vs. Nevada Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Favorite: TCU (-1.5)

TCU (-1.5) Total: 148.5

148.5 TV: ESPN2

TCU Players to Watch

Emanuel Miller: 16.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Jameer Nelson Jr.: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3 STL, 0.6 BLK Micah Peavy: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK JaKobe Coles: 12.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Avery Anderson III: 9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Nevada Players to Watch

Kenan Blackshear: 15.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Nick Davidson: 11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Jarod Lucas: 16.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

16.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Tre Coleman: 7.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Daniel Foster: 5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

TCU vs. Nevada Stat Comparison

TCU Rank TCU AVG Nevada AVG Nevada Rank 7th 89.8 Points Scored 78.5 100th 115th 68.3 Points Allowed 63.9 33rd 61st 39.8 Rebounds 38.7 98th 50th 11.2 Off. Rebounds 7.7 287th 280th 6.4 3pt Made 5.4 328th 3rd 21 Assists 14.4 125th 221st 12.3 Turnovers 9.2 18th

