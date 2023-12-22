Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) hope to snap a six-game road losing streak at the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian matchup.
Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Houston Christian Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-34.5)
|151.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-33.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Betting Trends
- Texas A&M is 6-4-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, seven out of the Aggies' 10 games have hit the over.
- Houston Christian has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- In the Huskies' eight chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
Texas A&M Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Texas A&M is 24th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (30th).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Aggies' national championship odds down from +5000 at the start of the season to +6000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.
- With odds of +6000, Texas A&M has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.
