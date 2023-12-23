2024 NCAA Bracketology: Abilene Christian March Madness Resume | December 25
If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Abilene Christian and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How Abilene Christian ranks
|Record
|WAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-7
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|231
Abilene Christian's best wins
On December 17, Abilene Christian registered its signature win of the season, an 88-82 victory over the UTEP Miners, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 204) in the RPI rankings. In the victory over UTEP, Ali Abdou Dibba posted a team-leading 15 points. Hunter Jack Madden added 14 points.
Next best wins
- 77-71 over San Jose State (No. 256/RPI) on November 17
- 64-59 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 266/RPI) on November 6
- 59-45 over Fordham (No. 290/RPI) on November 19
Abilene Christian's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Abilene Christian has drawn the 111th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Looking at the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Abilene Christian's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Abilene Christian's next game
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
