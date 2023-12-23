2024 NCAA Bracketology: Baylor March Madness Odds | December 25
Will Baylor be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Baylor's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Preseason national championship odds: +4000
How Baylor ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-2
|0-0
|6
|6
|22
Baylor's best wins
Baylor registered its signature win of the season on November 7, when it grabbed an 88-82 victory over the Auburn Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 28), according to the RPI. With 28 points, Ja'Kobe Walter was the leading scorer versus Auburn. Second on the team was Rayj Dennis, with 15 points.
Next best wins
- 95-91 over Florida (No. 61/RPI) on November 24
- 78-60 at home over Seton Hall (No. 105/RPI) on December 5
- 88-72 over Oregon State (No. 130/RPI) on November 22
- 108-70 at home over Nicholls State (No. 179/RPI) on November 28
- 99-61 at home over UMKC (No. 267/RPI) on November 14
Baylor's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Baylor has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).
- According to the RPI, the Bears have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.
- The Bears have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (five).
Schedule insights
- Baylor has been given the 113th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Bears' 18 remaining games this season, eight are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records above .500.
- Reviewing Baylor's upcoming schedule, it has seven games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Baylor's next game
- Matchup: Baylor Bears vs. Cornell Big Red
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
