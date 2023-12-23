Devin Vassell's San Antonio Spurs hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Vassell, in his last game, had 21 points in a 114-95 loss to the Bulls.

In this article, we look at Vassell's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 18.3 18.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.5 3.5 Assists 3.5 2.8 2.8 PRA -- 24.6 24.9 PR -- 21.8 22.1 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.6



Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 16.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

Vassell's Spurs average 105.5 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Mavericks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 117.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Mavericks have allowed 46.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 28th in the NBA.

Allowing 26.9 assists per contest, the Mavericks are the 21st-ranked team in the league.

The Mavericks allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Devin Vassell vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 35 23 5 3 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.