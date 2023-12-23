2024 NCAA Bracketology: Incarnate Word Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Can we count on Incarnate Word to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Incarnate Word ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|216
Incarnate Word's best wins
Incarnate Word, in its signature win of the season, beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 57-44 on November 27. Destiny Terrell was the leading scorer in the signature win over Prairie View A&M, posting 16 points with seven rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 67-57 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 323/RPI) on November 19
- 57-42 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 326/RPI) on December 10
Incarnate Word's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-1
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Incarnate Word has been given the 198th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Cardinals' upcoming schedule includes 18 games against teams with worse records and nine games against teams with records north of .500.
- UIW's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Incarnate Word's next game
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
