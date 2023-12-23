Jeremy Sochan's San Antonio Spurs take the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 114-95 loss to the Bulls (his most recent action) Sochan put up nine points and seven rebounds.

Below, we look at Sochan's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.3 10.2 Rebounds 6.5 5.6 5.9 Assists 4.5 4.1 3.7 PRA -- 20 19.8 PR -- 15.9 16.1



Jeremy Sochan Insights vs. the Mavericks

Sochan is responsible for attempting 10.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.7 per game.

The Spurs rank 17th in possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Mavericks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 117.9 points per game.

The Mavericks are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 46.4 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks allow 26.9 assists per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 29 13 8 5 2 0 1

