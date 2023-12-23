Should you bet on Joel Hanley to find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators face off on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanley stats and insights

Hanley is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Hanley has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 101 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Hanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:39 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:37 Home W 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:35 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 13:21 Home W 6-3 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 8-1 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:01 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:44 Home W 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.