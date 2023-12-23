Keldon Johnson and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs will be taking on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 114-95 loss against the Bulls, Johnson had 11 points and six rebounds.

In this piece we'll dive into Johnson's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.2 18.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.5 7.0 Assists 3.5 4.0 3.6 PRA -- 27.7 28.9 PR -- 23.7 25.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.7



Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Johnson has made 6.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 14.8% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 5.3 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs rank 16th in possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Mavericks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks give up 117.9 points per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 46.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks have conceded 26.9 per game, 21st in the league.

The Mavericks give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 32 17 9 7 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.