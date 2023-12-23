If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Lamar and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Lamar ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 237

Lamar's best wins

On December 14, Lamar captured its best win of the season, a 97-73 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 280) in the RPI rankings. BB Knight was the top scorer in the signature victory over UL Monroe, putting up 19 points with three rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

84-81 over Delaware State (No. 292/RPI) on November 26

83-65 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 305/RPI) on November 24

90-82 at home over UTSA (No. 343/RPI) on November 14

Lamar's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

Lamar has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (four).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Cardinals are 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Lamar gets to face the eighth-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Cardinals' upcoming schedule includes 10 games against teams with worse records and six games versus teams with records north of .500.

Lamar has 19 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Lamar's next game

Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Paul Quinn Tigers

Lamar Cardinals vs. Paul Quinn Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

