The Dallas Stars, including Mason Marchment, are in action Saturday against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchment's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mason Marchment vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Marchment Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Marchment has averaged 14:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

Marchment has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

Marchment has a point in 16 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points five times.

In 10 of 31 games this season, Marchment has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Marchment has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchment has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marchment Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 31 Games 4 21 Points 3 10 Goals 3 11 Assists 0

