The San Antonio Spurs (4-23) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (16-12) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Mavericks have also lost three games in a row.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KENS

BSSW and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Spurs vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 124 - Spurs 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 7.5)

Mavericks (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-12.6)

Mavericks (-12.6) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.6

The Mavericks have had more success against the spread than the Spurs this year, tallying an ATS record of 14-14-0, compared to the 11-16-0 mark of the Spurs.

Dallas (2-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than San Antonio (6-10) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (37.5%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, Dallas does it less often (64.3% of the time) than San Antonio (66.7%).

The Mavericks have a .778 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-4) this season, higher than the .115 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (3-23).

Spurs Performance Insights

On offense, the Spurs are the fourth-worst team in the NBA (110.3 points per game). Defensively, they are fourth-worst (122.2 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, San Antonio is 19th in the league in rebounds (43.4 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.9).

With 28.7 assists per game, the Spurs are fourth-best in the league.

In 2023-24, San Antonio is third-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.7 per game) and 20th in turnovers forced (12.9).

In 2023-24 the Spurs are 13th in the league in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

