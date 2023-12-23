Saturday's game between the North Texas Mean Green (5-5) and UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5) matching up at UNT Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of North Texas, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 23.

There is no line set for the game.

North Texas vs. UT Arlington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

North Texas vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 71, UT Arlington 66

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. UT Arlington

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-4.9)

North Texas (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 136.4

North Texas has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season, while UT Arlington is 7-2-0. The Mean Green have a 6-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Mavericks have a record of 7-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

North Texas Performance Insights

The Mean Green average 67.2 points per game (320th in college basketball) while allowing 59.8 per contest (eighth in college basketball). They have a +74 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.4 points per game.

North Texas ranks 231st in the nation at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.0 more than the 31.5 its opponents average.

North Texas connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (169th in college basketball) while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc (91st in college basketball). It is making 1.9 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.7 per game while shooting 30.8%.

The Mean Green average 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (240th in college basketball), and give up 82.2 points per 100 possessions (37th in college basketball).

North Texas and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Mean Green commit 12.2 per game (213th in college basketball) and force 12.4 (161st in college basketball action).

