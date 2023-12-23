The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5) travel to face the North Texas Mean Green (5-5) after dropping four consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Texas vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Texas Stats Insights

The Mean Green make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

In games North Texas shoots better than 42.3% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Mavericks are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mean Green sit at 231st.

The Mean Green record five fewer points per game (67.2) than the Mavericks give up (72.2).

North Texas is 4-0 when scoring more than 72.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Texas put up 65.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 63.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.

At home, the Mean Green ceded 6.8 fewer points per game (53) than on the road (59.8).

When playing at home, North Texas averaged 0.3 more treys per game (7.8) than away from home (7.5). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to away from home (36.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Texas Upcoming Schedule