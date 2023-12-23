The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5) are 8.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a four-game road losing streak when they take on the North Texas Mean Green (5-5) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5 points.

North Texas vs. UT Arlington Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Texas -8.5 132.5

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

In three of eight games this season, North Texas and its opponents have gone over 132.5 points.

The average point total in North Texas' outings this year is 127.0, 5.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Mean Green's ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.

North Texas has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The Mean Green have played as a favorite of -375 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that North Texas has a 78.9% chance to win.

North Texas vs. UT Arlington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Texas 3 37.5% 67.2 142.2 59.8 132 126.4 UT Arlington 9 100% 75.0 142.2 72.2 132 143.5

Additional North Texas Insights & Trends

The Mean Green score 67.2 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 72.2 the Mavericks allow.

When North Texas scores more than 72.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

North Texas vs. UT Arlington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Texas 5-3-0 1-1 6-2-0 UT Arlington 7-2-0 3-1 7-2-0

North Texas vs. UT Arlington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Texas UT Arlington 14-2 Home Record 6-8 10-3 Away Record 4-9 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

