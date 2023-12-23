When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Prairie View A&M be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Prairie View A&M ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 102

Prairie View A&M's best wins

On November 19, Prairie View A&M captured its signature win of the season, a 78-66 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 182) in the RPI rankings. The leading point-getter against UT Martin was Chris Felix Jr., who amassed 25 points with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

79-74 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 229/RPI) on November 14

76-64 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 354/RPI) on November 21

Prairie View A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-5 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

According to the RPI, Prairie View A&M has five losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Prairie View A&M is playing the 80th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Of the Panthers' 20 remaining games this season, 18 are against teams with worse records, and one are against teams with records north of .500.

PVAMU has 20 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Prairie View A&M's next game

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

UTSA Roadrunners vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET Location: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

