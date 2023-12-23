When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Rice be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Rice ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 189

Rice's best wins

Against the UT Martin Skyhawks on November 30, Rice picked up its signature win of the season, which was a 98-78 home victory. Travis Evee amassed a team-best 29 points with five rebounds and four assists in the game versus UT Martin.

Next best wins

82-56 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 185/RPI) on December 20

80-57 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 281/RPI) on December 13

65-56 at home over Houston Christian (No. 325/RPI) on December 2

76-51 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 360/RPI) on December 16

Rice's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Rice has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

The Owls have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

The Owls have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Rice has been handed the 119th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

In terms of the Owls' upcoming schedule, they have two games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams over .500.

Rice has 18 games left this year, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Rice's next game

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls

Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPNU

