The Dallas Mavericks (13-8) are home in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (3-18) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. This is the second contest between these squads this year.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, KENS

Spurs Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 19.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (third in league).

The Spurs are getting 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Keldon Johnson this season.

The Spurs are getting 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Zach Collins this year.

Jeremy Sochan gets the Spurs 11.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Devin Vassell is putting up 18.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.4% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic posts 31.9 points, 8.7 assists and 8.4 rebounds per contest.

Kyrie Irving puts up 23.0 points, 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Dereck Lively puts up 8.7 points, 1.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the field and 38.4% from downtown with 3.5 made 3-pointers per contest (fourth in league).

Derrick Jones Jr. puts up 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Mavericks Spurs 119.9 Points Avg. 110.7 116.7 Points Allowed Avg. 122.8 47.1% Field Goal % 45.6% 37.2% Three Point % 34.7%

