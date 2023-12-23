Spurs vs. Mavericks Injury Report Today - December 23
The San Antonio Spurs (4-23) have two players on the injury report, including Keldon Johnson, for their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (16-12) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, December 23 at 8:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Spurs' last game on Thursday ended in a 114-95 loss to the Bulls. Devin Vassell scored 21 points in the Spurs' loss, leading the team.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Keldon Johnson
|SF
|Questionable
|Back
|17.2
|6.5
|4
|Charles Bassey
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|3.3
|4
|1.1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Dante Exum: Out (Contusion), Dereck Lively: Out (Ankle), Josh Green: Out (Elbow), Kyrie Irving: Out (Heel), Luka Doncic: Out (Quadricep)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and KENS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Spurs vs. Mavericks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Mavericks
|-7.5
|238.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.