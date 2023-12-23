How to Watch the Spurs vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (16-12) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (4-23) on December 23, 2023. The Spurs have also lost three games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Spurs vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Spurs Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Mavericks vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Mavericks vs Spurs Prediction
|Mavericks vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Spurs Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).
- San Antonio has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.8% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 18th.
- The Spurs' 110.3 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 117.9 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
- San Antonio is 3-6 when it scores more than 117.9 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- The Spurs score more points per game at home (115.6) than on the road (104.7), but also allow more at home (123.5) than on the road (120.8).
- San Antonio is allowing more points at home (123.5 per game) than away (120.8).
- This year the Spurs are collecting more assists at home (30.6 per game) than away (26.8).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Charles Bassey
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Keldon Johnson
|Questionable
|Back
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.