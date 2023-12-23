Victor Wembanyama, Top Spurs Players to Watch vs. the Mavericks - December 23
Tim Hardaway Jr. and Keldon Johnson are two players to watch on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Dallas Mavericks (16-12) match up with the San Antonio Spurs (4-23) at American Airlines Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW, KENS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Spurs' Last Game
The Spurs dropped their most recent game to the Bulls, 114-95, on Thursday. Devin Vassell was their leading scorer with 21 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Vassell
|21
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Zach Collins
|14
|9
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Malaki Branham
|13
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Spurs vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Spurs Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Mavericks vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama's averages for the season are 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 27.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Johnson chips in with 17.2 points per game, plus 6.5 boards and 4.0 assists.
- The Spurs receive 13.1 points, 6.1 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Zach Collins.
- Jeremy Sochan's averages for the season are 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists, making 41.6% of his shots from the field.
- Vassell's numbers for the season are 18.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 46.6% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per game.
Watch Hardaway, Wembanyama and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Victor Wembanyama
|13.6
|10.6
|2.6
|1.2
|2.9
|0.9
|Keldon Johnson
|18.3
|7.0
|3.6
|1.2
|0.2
|1.7
|Devin Vassell
|18.6
|3.5
|2.8
|0.8
|0.2
|2.6
|Jeremy Sochan
|10.2
|5.9
|3.7
|0.6
|0.3
|0.8
|Zach Collins
|11.3
|5.9
|2.6
|0.4
|0.6
|1.3
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.